Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.02

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 64815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Baozun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 61,885.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $307,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

