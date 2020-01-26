Barclays Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $137.06 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

