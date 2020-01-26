Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 189,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

