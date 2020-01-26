Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

