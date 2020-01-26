Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

