Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

