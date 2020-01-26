BidaskClub Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Buy

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $224.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.56. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $227.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

