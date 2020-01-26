BidaskClub Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to “Hold”

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.