BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,747 shares of company stock worth $1,664,547. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

