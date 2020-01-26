Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIR. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.04.

TSE BIR opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.01%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

