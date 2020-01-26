Black Stone Minerals LP Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 182,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

