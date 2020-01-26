Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.18

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 119790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.