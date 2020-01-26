Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.69

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $2,323,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 533,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

