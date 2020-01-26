Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Stock Price Down 10%

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares were down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 141,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 37,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

