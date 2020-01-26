BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.16.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$675,220. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

