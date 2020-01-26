BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

TSE FR opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$7.13 and a twelve month high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.62.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$68,303.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.