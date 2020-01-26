Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by Cowen from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.58.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.53 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -244.00.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

