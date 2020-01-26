Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

