Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.32 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

