Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,387.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

