Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,755,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 327,478 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,217,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

