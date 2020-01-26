Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $331.58

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $331.58 and last traded at $328.49, with a volume of 1384235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.14. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.