Brokers Issue Forecasts for Israel Chemicals Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Israel Chemicals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.30 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 207,646 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 63.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

