Brokers Offer Predictions for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 556,825 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 416,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 53,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 94,654 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

