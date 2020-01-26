Brokers Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $142.03 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

