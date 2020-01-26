Brokers Set Expectations for Antero Resources Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $599.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 727.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 3,137,781 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,696,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,496,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

