Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRO opened at $41.83 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

