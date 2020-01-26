Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.