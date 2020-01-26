Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading 29.5% Higher

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price traded up 29.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$1.80, 1,263,370 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 377,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 million and a P/E ratio of -23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

