C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.