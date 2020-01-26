Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,727.84

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,727.84 and last traded at $1,717.90, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,703.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,557.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,369.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,997,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

