Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.34. Cadence Bancorp shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 65,315 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84.

About Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.