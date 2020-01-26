Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

