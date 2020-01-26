Canaccord Genuity Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$66.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.73.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B stock opened at C$66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.58. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$60.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.