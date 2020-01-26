Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.