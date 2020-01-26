Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €22.50 by UBS Group

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €22.50 ($26.16) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.29 ($17.78) on Friday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.83.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

