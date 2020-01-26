CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.13

Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.13 and last traded at $86.22, with a volume of 56488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Get CGI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CGI by 105.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.