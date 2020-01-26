Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$3.51 ($2.49) and last traded at A$3.54 ($2.51), approximately 530,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.57 ($2.53).

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Education Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.15%.

Charter Hall Education Trust Company Profile (ASX:CQE)

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

