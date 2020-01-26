Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

