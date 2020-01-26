CIBC Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.70

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at C$468,866.20. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.