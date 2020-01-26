Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.32.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.16%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.