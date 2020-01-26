Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

