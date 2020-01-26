Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZWI stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.