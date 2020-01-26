Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $133.87, but opened at $128.48. Citrix Systems shares last traded at $127.35, with a volume of 75,342 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $135,381.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 434 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 230,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 104.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,920 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

