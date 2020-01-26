Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

CLAR opened at $13.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $403.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

