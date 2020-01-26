Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) target price (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,470.64 ($19.35).

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.41. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders have acquired 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,757 over the last 90 days.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

