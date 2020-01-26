Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Decreased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.