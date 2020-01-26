CogState (ASX:CGS) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.47 ($0.33), approximately 15,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About CogState (ASX:CGS)

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain injury applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

