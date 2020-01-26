Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CTBI opened at $45.06 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

