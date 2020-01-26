Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.51 ($45.94).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €35.21 ($40.94) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.41.

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.